Recall alert: Raw Farm voluntarily recalls cheddar cheese over E. coli concerns

A California company has issued a voluntary recall of its cheddar cheese products over the possibility that 10 cases of E. coli in four states could be linked to it, health officials said Saturday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Raw Farm, based in Fresno, agreed to recall several of its cheddar cheese products.

According to the FDA, the products recalled were 1-pound and half-pound blocks of cheddar cheese and half-pound bags of shredded cheese.

At least 10 people across California, Colorado, Texas and Utah have become ill from the E. coli outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Four of the cases were discovered in California; there were three in Colorado, two from Utah; and one from Texas, NPR reported.

While no deaths have been reported, the CDC said that at least four people had been hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can cause kidney failure.

The FDA said the 10 cases were reported between Oct. 18, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

Of eight people interviewed by health officials, six said they bought the cheddar cheese at Sprouts Farmer Markets or Bristol Farms, NPR reported.

In a statement, Raw Farm president Aaron McAfee said none of their products have tested positive for E. coli, adding that the voluntary recall was issued out of “an abundance of caution,” NPR reported.

“Our retail partners have pulled the product that is subject to this voluntary recall and all product on the shelf as of today is legal for sale,” McAfee said.

The FDA confirmed that no products currently at retail outlets have tested positive for E. coli.

“Product en-route for delivery, being delivered now, and in the future is not affected by this Voluntary Recall,” the FDA said in its news release. “Only product on the retail shelf, which should have a date code of 20231113-1 or older should be recalled. Shredded cheese with date 20240116 or older should be recalled.”

Consumers with questions can contact Raw Farm customer service by calling 559-846-9732 or by email to josh.l@rawfarmusa.com or aaron.m@rawfarmusa.com.

