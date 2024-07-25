Recall alert: Besrey Twins Strollers recalled; sold exclusively on Amazon

A twin stroller has been recalled for several safety violations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Besrey Twins Stroller violates several regulations. The front seat when it is facing forward can be an entrapment hazard, the rear seat restraint failure can allow a child to fall, and strollers with the black grab bar have foam on the bar that could cause a choking hazard if a child bites the bar.

About 3,045 strollers, model number BR-C708S, are part of the recall.

The model number can be found on a label above the back right wheel. Model number BR-708S is listed on the stroller’s instructions.

The stroller was sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2018 to September 2023 for $200.

If you have the stroller, you’re told to stop using it and contact Stiger for instructions how to dispose and to get a full refund.

The company can be called at 888-310-6255 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, emailed or reached via the internet.

