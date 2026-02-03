Recall alert: 43K Volkswagens recalled; battery may overheat

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 43,881 Volkswagens because their high-voltage battery could overheat and catch fire.

The agency said that the recall involves some 2023 through 2025 ID.4 vehicles.

Dealers will update the battery’s software and replace the battery if needed for free.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after March 20, but can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 with any questions. The company’s internal recall number is 93EA.

The SUVs vehicle identification number can also be searched on the NHTSA’s website for any recalls.

