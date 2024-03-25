Trending

Recall alert: 38K Jeeps, Rams, others recalled; air bags may not deploy because of weld

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Jeep Gladiator

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 38,000 vehicles, including Jeep Gladiators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 38,000 Jeeps, Rams and Voyagers because a weld may not have been done correctly, preventing the air bag from deploying.

The NHTSA said that the recall covers the following SUVs and trucks:

  • 2023-2024 model year
    • Ram 1500
    • Jeep Wrangler
    • Jeep Wagoneer
    • Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    • Chrysler Pacifica
    • Ram 3500
    • Ram 3500 cab chassis
    • Ram 2500
    • Ram 4500 cab chassis
    • Ram 5500 cab chassis
  • 2023 model year
    • Jeep Gladiator
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee
    • Jeep Grand Cherokee L
    • Ram 3500 Cab Chassis with a GVWR of less than 10,000 lbs
    • Chrysler Voyager

Dealers will look at the steering column control module and replace it if necessary. The repair will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive a letter by mail after May 3.

For more information, you can contact FCA US, LLC at 800-853-1403. The internal recall numbers are 14B, 33B, 34B, 35B and 36B.

