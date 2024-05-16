Pizza Hut enters the burger business with new Cheeseburger Melt deals

Pizza Hut has officially entered the burger business proclaiming that they “found a better way to burger,” according to PR Newswire.

The new burger comes with a great deal of posh-sounding extras. The new Cheeseburger Melt looks a lot like a slice of thin-crust pizza folded over and sprinkled with parmesan, a bunch of beef, applewood-smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and a special Burger Sauce on the side.

The bun has been ditched in favor of folded-over pizza dough cooked crispy and brings together all the good stuff about cheeseburgers only guaranteed to crunch and not be soggy as buns can be at times. It’s an easy-to-carry, handheld lunch or dinner.

Pizza Hut proudly declares it has “cracked the code for what a cheeseburger should be: portable, crunchy and oozing with cheese.”

They have employed an army of delivery drivers who will be deployed around fast-food burger chains. The cars will have a QR code that once scanned will provide a coupon for a free Cheeseburger Melt and a Pepsi. But the offer is available in a few markets where the biggest fast-food burger chains are headquartered: Chicago and Miami.

