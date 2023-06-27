Paul Geoffrey, ‘Excalibur’ actor, dead at 68

Paul Geoffrey, an English actor known for his role in the 1981 film “Excalibur,” died June 3. He was 68.

The actor died from cancer in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to his obituary in the Santa Fe New Mexican.

“A thespian to the core, Paul continued to act for the remainder of his life. He loved French wine and food, had a stunning grasp of history, was a life-long Arsenal fan, and excelled at being the sweetest guy in the world,” his obituary read.

In “Excalibur,” Geoffrey played the part of Perceval in the medieval fantasy film that starred Nigel Terry and Helen Mirren, according to Variety.

Geoffrey also appeared in the 1984 film “Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes,” the entertainment news website reported.

His other film credits included “Anna Karenina,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Poirot” and “Inspector Morse,” according to Deadline.

Geoffrey also had roles in television, appearing in “The Jewel in the Crown,” “The Man from Moscow,” “Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story,” “The Manageress,” “Spyship,” “Acapulco H.E.A.T,” “Better Call Saul,” and the “Get Shorty” series.

He also appeared in one episode of “Better Call Saul” in 2015, according to IMDb.com.

Geoffrey moved to Santa Fe during the early 1990s and he became a real estate agent with Santa Fe Properties, according to his obituary.

Geoffrey was born on Feb. 12, 1955, in Surrey, England, according to Variety. He is survived by his wife, Sue Taylor, and three children, Alex, Oliver, and Daisy, his obituary states.

