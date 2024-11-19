No foul play in woman’s death in Walmart walk-in oven

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Police have determined that no foul play was involved in the gruesome death of a woman who was found in a Canadian Walmart’s walk-in oven.

Halifax Regional Police said Gursimran Kaur’s death was not suspicious, according to a news release posted to social media.

Police did not identify the woman publicly but the Maritime Sikh Society in Halifax named her in an online fundraiser as they raised money for her family.

The 19-year-old Walmart employee was found dead in the store’s bakery department’s oven on Oct. 19, police said. The society said she was found by her mother. Kaur’s mother was also a store employee and both worked at the Walmart location for two years.

Kaur’s mother said she could not find her daughter after not seeing her for an hour. She asked others and tried to call her daughter but was not able to locate her.

“Mother started panicking as it was unusual for her to switch her phone off during the day,” the group said online. “Imagine the horror that her mother experienced when she opened the oven, when someone pointed it out to her!”

Halifax public information officer, Martin Cromwell, said that law enforcement conducted interviews and reviewed video footage, adding “We do not believe anyone else was involved in the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.,” NBC News reported.

The store was closed during the investigation. The oven where Kaur was found is being removed as part of a planned remodel, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

A stop work order was issued by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration on Oct. 22, which was lifted on Oct. 29 after the oven was found to be “operating as per the manufacturer’s requirements,” NBC News reported.





