Massive blaze destroys former furniture factory in Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A massive fire destroyed a former furniture factory in eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, a blaze that forced some area residents to flee their homes.

Crews responded to the six-alarm fire in Allentown at about 8:41 p.m. ET, Lehigh Valley News reported.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames engulfing the vacant former furniture factory, located in the city’s riverside area, the news outlet reported. According to a news release from the Allentown Fire Department, crews attacked the blaze from multiple sides of the building and brought it under control in about two hours.

The fire also spread across the street and damaged seven homes, according to KYW.

Several Allentown, Pennsylvania, residents were forced from their homes Wednesday night after a six-alarm fire destroyed an old industrial building. Here's the latest. https://t.co/EA1WKPrI6c — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) June 25, 2026

One firefighter was hurt during the response to this incident, WCAU reported. On Thursday, fire officials said the first responder is expected to make a full recovery, according to the television station.

Flames spread to all three floors and placed nearby buildings in jeopardy, WFMZ reported. Dozens of firefighters from across the region were called to assist.

“The biggest fire I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It was insane. It was hot -- smoke everywhere,” Shawn Sell told WPVI. “I got text messages from friends 30 miles away, asking me if I was OK. And they saw the big plumes of smoke.”

A former furniture factory is now a shell after a massive 6-alarm blaze burned through the commercial building in Allentown on Wednesday night.https://t.co/X0Jqy9rr7N pic.twitter.com/sCJZi4nv6A — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 25, 2026

Around 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Allentown Fire Chief Efrain Agosto said at least one rowhome was still burning in the area.

“We don’t know how it started, we don’t know where it started,” Agosto told reporters. “You could barely stand here, it was that hot.”

PPL Electric Utilities shut off power in the area, knocking out electricity for more than 1,600 customers, KYW reported.

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