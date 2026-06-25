Washington may cut tolls in half for low-income drivers on 2 highways

Some low-income drivers in Washington may soon get a discount on tolls under a new proposal being weighed in Olympia.

The plan under consideration would cut toll rates in half along the SR 509 and SR 167 expressways for drivers whose income is no more than 200% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that threshold amounts to $66,000 a year.

The discount would be applicable to the Good To Go! pass toll rate for two-axle vehicles.

How eligibility would be determined for toll discount

“The federal poverty level guidelines are commonly used to determine eligibility of many need-based governmental programs,” Carl See, Deputy Director of the Washington State Transportation Commission, said at a commission meeting earlier this month.

Medicaid is one example.

At that meeting, Deputy State Treasurer Jason Richter offered a word of caution about the low-income tolling program’s financial risks.

“With the low-income tolling program, there is an elevated risk that if tolls don’t come in as projected, there might be somewhat more of a risk of a requirement for the commission to make a rate-setting action to increase toll revenues,” he said.

How to weigh in and when a decision is expected

The Washington State Transportation Commission is accepting online public comment now through July 10.

The commission will also take public comment at its July 7 and July 21 meetings, with a decision expected on July 21.

If approved, the state would begin enrollment this fall, with implementation targeted for December.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group