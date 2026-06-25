Ranch dressing emerges as unlikely World Cup souvenir as Seattle airport hits passenger records

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport set passenger-volume records three times in the last week as fans traveled to and from Seattle’s World Cup matches, while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said one item has stood out in carry-on bags: travel-size bottles of ranch dressing.

TSA spokesman Adam Stahl said the agency has seen an uptick in passengers packing Kraft’s new travel-size ranch bottles as international visitors try to bring the quintessential American condiment home after discovering it during the tournament.

“We have interesting items every single day. I think the one that I love … Kraft came out with a TSA-compliant size of ranch, a ranch container, and so we’re seeing both companies and travelers take advantage,” Stahl explained. “It’s all in good fun, and it really showcases the pride in America that we have, both at TSA, but also across the department, across the government.”

Ranch dressing, typically made with buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, onion, and herbs such as dill, parsley, and chives, has become a viral food trend among World Cup visitors. Fans from Europe, Asia, and other regions have posted online about trying ranch for the first time, with many joking that they need to take bottles back home.

The TSA has responded with lighthearted travel reminders, noting that ranch is treated as a liquid under federal security rules. Containers larger than 3.4 ounces must be packed in checked luggage, while carry-on bottles must be 3.4 ounces or smaller.

Security tightened for remaining Seattle matches

The condiment craze comes as federal authorities have increased security around the tournament.

U.S. Air Marshals are patrolling the skies for drones near Lumen Field, and officials are urging people to leave drones at home during World Cup games.

Flying a drone in restricted airspace around the stadium can result in fines of up to $100,000 and federal charges.

Officials said most of the nearly dozen drones seized during recent matches were flown by local pilots who did not realize temporary flight restrictions were in effect.

Three Seattle World Cup games remain

Three more World Cup matches are scheduled to be played in Seattle.

While security concerns have focused on drones and airport screening, TSA officials said ranch dressing has become the tournament’s most unexpected souvenir, a small bottle of American food culture traveling home with fans from around the world.

“Again, we’re happy and really honored to share the spirit of American culture with visitors across the world,” Stahl said.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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