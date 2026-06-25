Police search for suspects who shot teen in West Seattle’s High Point neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for the people who shot a 17-year-old boy in the hip in West Seattle.

Multiple people called 911 just before 1 a.m., saying they heard rapid gunfire in the High Point neighborhood.

When officers searched the area, they found a car that had crashed near Sylvan Way Southwest and Delridge Way Southwest.

Multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle through a nearby Home Depot parking lot.

Officers cordoned off the area and searched for them using a K9, but didn’t have any luck.

Police found the teen near Southwest Morgan Street and provided aid until the fire department arrived. Medics rushed him to Harborview Medical Center. At last check, he’s in serious condition, but is stable.

According to the department, at least three cars and two buildings were hit by bullets.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information that may help police track down the suspects is urged to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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