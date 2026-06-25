House explosion on Whidbey Island injures three firefighters

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue (CWIFR) says two fire chiefs and one firefighter were injured when a home exploded on Wednesday afternoon.

The first call to 911 came at around 2:45 p.m., reporting a house fire near Smuggler’s Cove Road close to Lagoon Point in Greenbank.

The home then exploded shortly after firefighters arrived, injuring two from Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue and one from South Whidbey Fire/EMS.

Two civilians may also have been injured in the explosion, but they took themselves to a local hospital, according to a release.

The blast destroyed two homes and damaged a third.

One firefighter has been released from the hospital, while the other two are in stable condition, according to CWIFR.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) bomb squad will be going to the home on Thursday morning as there are “unexploded ordnance” inside the home, Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue Chief Jerry Helm tells KIRO 7 News.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

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