Arguing couple threaten to shoot witness at Long Lake Park, arrested for domestic violence

LACEY, Wash. — A couple in a heated, physical argument at Long Lake Park were arrested last week in Lacey.

The Lacey Police Department report several witnesses saw the couple fighting, and after noticing people watching them, the two then moved to a different part of the park

The male suspect reportedly threatened a witness, telling them he had gun and could use it.

The same witness believed the couple moved into the tree line to possibly grab the suspect’s gun.

Shortly after, a K9 unit from Olympia’s Police Department arrived to help track down the suspect and possible weapon.

The police dog quickly found the pistol in the same area where the suspects were contacted.

The female suspect was arrested and booked for domestic violence assault and domestic violence malicious mischief.

The male suspect was arrested and booked for felony harassment with threats to kill while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Lacey Police Department.

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