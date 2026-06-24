Historic Seattle building opens its doors to weddings for less than $6,000

SEATTLE — Seattle couples looking to tie the knot have a new historic venue option.

Town Hall Seattle is adding weddings to its list of events offered in the space, with micro weddings available this August and full bookings open for 2027, as shown on the venue’s website.

Wedding packages start at $5,900 for a ceremony only and go up to $17,000 to rent the entire building, not including catering, according to The Seattle Times. The venue touts three unique spaces for weddings of all sizes.

“Town Hall Seattle is a nonprofit event venue conveniently located off I-5 in Seattle’s historic First Hill neighborhood,” the venue’s website stated. “A former church, the 100+ year-old building underwent a $35 million top-to-bottom renovation in 2019, and now serves as a vital community hub for curiosity and conversation, hosting hundreds of events programmed by and for the community each year.”

Micro weddings offered this summer in Town Hall Seattle

While 2027 bookings haven’t opened yet, the venue has limited spots this August for micro weddings. Town Hall Seattle and event planning company Functions and Gatherings teamed up to launch Cake & Punch, a curated micro wedding package for $10,000.

On August 15, Town Hall Seattle is hosting a Vegas-themed “Going to the Chapel” micro wedding, complete with a showgirl. On August 16, couples can tie the knot on the Town Hall stage with a garden party theme.

Included in the $10,000 is a two-hour time slot with a 30-minute couples’ photo session and a 90-minute wedding. Couples also get a personalized wedding ceremony, marriage license signing with an officiant, a reception with hosted sparkling wine and assorted non-alcoholic beverages, personalized cake, flowers, decor, and a guest list of up to 30 friends and family.

“Couples and their guests will love the Roman Revival style architecture, art-glass light fixtures, and beautifully restored stained–glass windows, with unique touches by local artists appearing throughout the building,” the venue stated.

For more information and to book a spot, visit Town Hall Seattle’s website.

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