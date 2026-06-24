15-year-old allegedly shot on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue overnight

SEATTLE — A 15-year-old boy was shot on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue overnight, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police and medics first responded to the corner of Aurora Avenue and North 105th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

SPD activity on SB Aurora Ave N at N 105th St, blocking the bus lane & right SB lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/uo3vCGrWDX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 24, 2026

Seattle Fire reports that the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information and will update this story with any new details.

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