Local

15-year-old allegedly shot on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue overnight

By KIRO 7 News Staff
15-year-old allegedly shot on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue overnight Photo Courtesy: Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A 15-year-old boy was shot on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue overnight, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police and medics first responded to the corner of Aurora Avenue and North 105th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seattle Fire reports that the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information and will update this story with any new details.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0


Most Read