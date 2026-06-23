17-year-old boy in critical condition after jumping off dock on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews responded to a water rescue in the Mount Baker neighborhood along Lake Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:50 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was initially reported missing after jumping off a dock near Lake Washington Boulevard South and Lake Park Drive South.

Rescue swimmers found the person, brought him to shore, and paramedics at the scene took over medical treatment.

He is being brought to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Water rescue response at a dock in the 2300 block of Lake Washington Blvd. S. for reports of a missing person last scene jumping off a dock and into the water. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 23, 2026

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