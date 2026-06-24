Mariners fans can leave their mark on T-Mobile Park’s new Legacy Plaza

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are offering fans a unique opportunity to become a permanent part of the team’s history.

Starting this week, fans can purchase commemorative bats and baseball medallions with custom messages that will be displayed at the new Legacy Plaza at T-Mobile Park.

Legacy Plaza at T-Mobile Park in Seattle

The plaza will be just inside the center field gate and will be home to the 2001 statue featuring Mike Cameron and Mark McLemore.

“2001 was a momentous time for our community and for the Mariners. The new Legacy Plaza reflects the deep connection between the Mariners and our community, commemorating one of the most meaningful moments in team history, while reinforcing our commitment to creating opportunities for youth across the Pacific Northwest,” said Mariners Chairman John Stanton. “The Legacy Plaza brings together our history, our fans and our commitment to the future of baseball and softball in our region.”

There will be:

116 commemorative bats available to fans, each representing a win from the historic 2001 season. Each one costs $1,000.

2,000+ baseball medallions. Each cost $250.

Proceeds will benefit Mariners Legacy Field projects in Washington state.

Commemorative bats and baseball medallions will go on sale to Mariners Season Ticket Members today, June 24. Public purchase will begin on June 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Legacy Plaza will be unveiled on September 3 prior to that night’s game (6:40 pm) against the Athletics. Fans in attendance will have the first chance to experience the new space in person.

Bats and medallions purchased by July 13 will be included in the Legacy Plaza unveiling on September 3. Purchases made after July 13 will be added to the Plaza at a later date.

Fans can learn more about the plaza here.

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