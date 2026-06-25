Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance at truck stop opening

CORNERSVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is challenging Buc-ee’s and she was at the grand opening of Dolly’s Tennesseean Travel Stop to the delight of her fans.

Parton, who has been out of the spotlight for months due to health issues, appeared at the grand opening of the truck stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Tobie Adair told The New York Times, “We’ve been worried about her” while Blake Farr said the singer is “the first person I pray for every day.”

Parton had stepped away from the limelight following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, last year and while she recovered from health issues, The Tennessean reported.

Parton has not fully disclosed what her medical issues are, but has said that she is responding to treatments after her immune and digestive systems “got all out of whack.” She also had issues with kidney stones.

Hundreds of fans lined up for the grand opening.

Parton’s partner in the venue, Gregory Sachs, asked the crowd, “I have a question. Who would like to see Dolly Parton?” Then she came out and greeted everyone, thanking them for coming.

“I’m sure some of you wondered why I wanted a truck stop — well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers,” alluding to Buc-ee’s mascot.

“Well, the doors are open and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you,” Parton said, according to Rolling Stone. “Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in… that’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home.”

Then she cut the ribbon with oversized, sparkling scissors, showering the crowd with pink streamers and butterfly-shaped confetti. She then left the stage.

Dolly Parton has entered the trucker stop business. Here's a special look at Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tenn., that is officially open for business. pic.twitter.com/4i0mtjg7Qu — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 24, 2026

The Tennessean reported that earlier releases from the truck stop had said Parton would not attend.

Like Buc-ee’s, Dolly’s Tennesseean Travel Stop features merchandise honoring the “Jolene” singer’s life and career.

The stop has its own “Cup of Ambition” coffee, named for a line in her song “9 to 5,” a dog park (called Doggy Parton dog park), a stage and tour bus, plus non-Dolly-themed truck stop staples, the Times reported.

The grand opening celebrations will last about a week, according to Rolling Stone.

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