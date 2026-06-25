Everett teen scammed with $1,200+ in counterfeit cash reunited with RC plane after 6-month probe

A 15-year-old Everett boy was scammed out of two remote-controlled airplanes he sold online for $1,260, but was left with counterfeit cash before Everett Police were able to reunite the boy with his planes months later.

Last September, the boy called the Everett Police Department (EPD) to report a crime, where he was paid more than $1,000 in counterfeit money during a Facebook Marketplace sale, EPD announced.

Suspect used a fake profile and paid with counterfeit $20 bills

The victim spent his free time flying each plane and purchasing parts for modifying various aspects of the planes.

After he posted the planes for sale, he was contacted by a buyer who showed interest in the listing. The suspect, a male in his 40s, was allegedly operating under a fake profile and coordinated a meeting with the boy to purchase the planes.

During the sale, the suspect paid the teen $1,260 for both planes with fake $20 bills. Officers later noted that the money was “clearly fraudulent,” finding that the serial numbers were identical and the bills were missing key insignias.

EPD launched an investigation into the matter, which spanned six months until a detective with the Financial Crimes Unit identified the suspect using Flock Safety license plate reader cameras and internal identification bulletins.

Recently, the stolen plane, a Freewing F-14, was found at a pawn shop near Seattle. Detectives were able to confirm that the plane was the one stolen from the Facebook Marketplace exchange.

“We are pleased to announce the airplane has now returned to its rightful owner!” EPD stated. “Forgery and felony theft charges have been filed with the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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