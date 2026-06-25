Man drowns in Pierce County lake after falling off paddleboard, sheriff says

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 24-year-old man drowned near Alder Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., he and his girlfriend were in the middle of the lake when he fell off his board without a lifejacket and could not get back on, PCSO said.

His girlfriend was on another paddleboard and saw him fall into the water, PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto tells KIRO 7.

He did not resurface.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area as the PCSO Marine Service Unit transitions to a recovery.

This is a developing story.

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