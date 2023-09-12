Josh Duhamel, wife Audra Mari expecting first child together

Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, are expecting their first child together.

The “Transformers” actor, 50, and Mari, 29, who was crowned Miss World America in 2016, made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Monday, People reported.

The pair shared a photo of a black-and-white sonogram of their child with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

It will be Duhamel’s second child and Mari’s first, according to E! Online. Duhamel has a 10-year-old son, Axl, from his ex-wife, Fergie, People reported.

The couple were married last September, according to the magazine. The baby announcement came a day after their first wedding anniversary.

They became engaged in January 2022.

Fergie, 48, offered congratulations in the comments section of the couple’s Instagram post, E! Online reported.

“I am truly happy for you guys,” the singer wrote. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

