2 Mexican nationals sentenced after repeat deportations and WA arrests

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Two Mexican citizens, both illegally present in the U.S., were sentenced for reentry in recent weeks after they were both arrested in Washington.

Both Jorge Velasquez-Sandoval, 36, and Filadelfo Garcia Garcia, 36, returned to the U.S. after two prior removals, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd stated.

Velasquez-Sandoval’s case

Velasquez-Sandoval was first ordered to leave the country in February 2009 by an immigration judge. In December 2015, Velasquez-Sandoval was encountered by agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in California. Velasquez-Sandoval was again removed from the U.S.

Nine years later, in October 2024, DHS agents learned that Velasquez-Sandoval was arrested once more in the U.S., this time in Snohomish County for fourth-degree domestic violence assault. But Velasquez-Sandoval was released back into the community. A year later, in September 2025, Velasquez-Sandoval was arrested again for violating a protection order related to the domestic violence assault.

On February 26, Velasquez-Sandoval pleaded guilty.

“It is clear that Mr. Velasquez-Sandoval has no respect for the law,” U.S. District Judge James Robart said at the sentencing hearing. “It looks to me that I’ve got somebody who’s essentially committing crimes every time he’s here.”

As Velasquez-Sandoval is being processed for removal to Mexico, he is in custody pending transfer to immigration authorities.

Garcia Garcia’s case

Garcia Garcia was first removed from the U.S. in August 2018. A year later, he was found in California and removed a second time.

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