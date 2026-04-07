City of Tacoma announces temporary hiring freeze

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has announced a temporary freeze on General Government hiring and promotions.

The city says the goal is to safeguard its long-term financial health as preparations begin for the development of the 2027–2028 Biennial Budget.

A similar measure was initiated in late 2024—which generated an estimated $4.8 million in savings for Tacoma in 2025.

“This temporary freeze on hiring and promotions provides the City with the opportunity to carefully evaluate its organizational needs and align its staffing with community priorities, long-term strategic goals, and current financial realities,” said City Manager Hyun Kim. “The City remains deeply committed to its workforce and to serving the Tacoma community efficiently during this period of deliberate fiscal evaluation.”

To support the uninterrupted delivery of essential public services, the City has established a Critical Hire Review Committee. This group will evaluate each vacancy on a case-by-case basis.

The freeze on hiring and promotions is effective immediately and is anticipated to remain in place through the end of the year.

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