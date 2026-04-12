50 rounds recovered from Rainier Ave. drive-by shooting; Seattle police investigating

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in the Rainier Beach neighborhood.

Around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to calls for “automatic gunfire” near 51st Ave. S. and Rainier Ave. S.

When officers arrived, they said they found 50 rounds of spent shell casings on the street, stretching about two city blocks.

Police learned that a sedan occupied by multiple suspects fired at a victim as he ran. The victim was found at a nearby grocery store but was uncooperative with police, SPD said.

The victim was not injured.

Callers told SPD that the suspect was wearing a black mask and was firing a “long gun” out of the sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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