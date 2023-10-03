House to vote on whether to oust Speaker McCarthy

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives is voting Tuesday on whether to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid a challenge from fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz.

McCarthy told reporters that he planned to call a vote Tuesday, one day after the Florida lawmaker filed a “motion to vacate.” The motion marked the first time a formal resolution has been filed to remove a speaker since 1910, according to The Washington Post.

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 3: The House has begun to vote on an attempt to stop the motion to remove McCarthy as House speaker, The Guardian reported.

If the motion passes, the California Republican will remain in the speaker’s chair.

Original report: On Tuesday, McCarthy said he did not plan to ask for Democrats to support keeping him as House speaker. Five Republicans and all Democrats in the House would have to vote to oust him for him to lose his position.

“If I counted how many times somebody wanted to knock me out, I would have been gone a long time ago,” the House speaker told reporters. Later, he added, “At the end of the day, if you throw a speaker out that has 99% of their conference, that kept government open and paid the troops, I think we’re in a really bad place for how we’re going to run Congress.”

The attempt to remove McCarthy comes after the House passed a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 with support from Democrats.

In a letter shared Tuesday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urged Democrats to allow the GOP “to end the House Republican Civil War.”

“Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican motion to Vacate the Chair,” he wrote.

