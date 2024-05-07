Slides deploy, passengers evacuate when smoke begins upon landing at Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. — Passengers who safely landed at Sea-Tac Airport Monday night after a trip to Cancun had some unexpected excitement.

Delta flight 604 arrived in Seattle at about 9:35 p.m.

After landing, the plane was then plugged into the airport’s electric power and passengers began to leave the aircraft.

That’s when the crew noticed some smoke in the nose area of the plane.

Out of an abundance of caution, the slides were deployed and passengers who were still on board left via a ramp at the rear of the plane, according to a Delta Airlines spokesperson.

No one was hurt.

When a crew with the Port of Seattle Fire Department arrived, there was no flames showing, SEA spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO 7.

The plane, an Airbus A321, was removed from service to be inspected, according to Delta.

