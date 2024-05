SEATTLE — Seattle Police say a child was shot and killed Wednesday night in Seattle’s Magnolia Neighborhood.

Around 6:30 p.m. Seattle police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of 21st Avenue West.

On scene a woman told police her child had been shot. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police detained two people; they are currently being interviewed by detectives.

