11 injured after shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Eleven people were injured late Saturday after a shooting in downtown Savannah, Georgia, authorities said.

Officers responded at about 11:55 p.m. EDT to reports of gunfire in Ellis Square near the intersection of W. Congress Lane and Barnard Street, WSAV-TV reported.

Police said that the victims, all adults, were treated and transported to an area hospital, according to WTOC-TV. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 38, WJCL-TV reported.

All of the victims had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station.

“As of now, no deaths have occurred because of the incident,” the Savannah Police Department said in a news release. “Police were able to interview numerous witnesses and collect evidence at the scene.”

According to police, a dispute between two women spilled out of another area into Ellis Square and several people began firing weapons, WTOC reported.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video. As of Sunday, no arrests have been made.

