Former lineman Kevin Johnson stabbed, killed at LA encampment

LOS ANGELES — A former NFL player was stabbed and killed at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

Kevin Johnson, 55, died from “blunt head trauma and stab wounds,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said, according to The Associated Press.

He was found unconscious on the morning of Jan. 21 and was pronounced dead.

Johnson’s death was ruled homicide and is under investigation, the AP reported.

He played for Texas Southern before entering the NFL draft, Sports Illustrated reported.

Johnson was picked in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 1993 and was with that team, along with the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders, before finding his spot as a defensive lineman with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He later played in the Arena Football League with the Orlando Predators and Los Angeles Avengers. He won the Arena Bowl title with Orlando, Sports Illustrated reported.

Officials believe the Los Angeles native lived in the encampment. His friends said he had health issues later in life that contributed to his situation, the AP said.

The encampment is near an overpass and police searched the area, KTLA reported.

A motive for his death is not known and no arrests have been made.

©2026 Cox Media Group