FBI issues warning of AI scams impersonating federal officials

The FBI has issued a public service announcement warning Americans that a “malicious text and voice messaging campaign” has been launched.

The “malicious actors” started last month using AI-generated voice messages and fake text messages to scam people, many of whom are current or former senior U.S. federal or state government officials or contacts.

The voice and text messages seem to come from other high-ranking officials.

But the FBI said that despite the appearance, don’t assume that the messages came from whom they said to have come from.

Typically, the text message includes a link to a separate messaging platform that may give hackers access to more contacts that could be impersonated or who could be scammed for money or information, the FBI said.

The agency offered several tips to make sure you are not a victim to the scam, including:

Verify the identity of the person calling or texting you. You can research them, use an independently confirmed phone number and call it.

Look closely at emails, phone numbers, URLs or any other communications. Look for mistakes, publicly accessible images, etc.

Look at photos for small imperfections, for instance, on the hands, feet, jewelry, shadows, etc.

Listen to the calls for unnatural tone or odd word choice.

When in doubt, report it, don’t answer the message, and don’t give any information.

Don’t click on links until you confirm the sender’s identity.

Don’t send money, cryptocurrency or gift cards to people you haven’t personally met.

Don’t download email attachments.

Set up two-factor authentication when able.

Create a secret word or phrase with family to be used to confirm a person’s identity.

