DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to become special envoy, replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin

President Donald Trump announced that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will be leaving her post and will be replaced by Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Trump posted the move on Truth Social.

The president said he will nominate Mullin to replace Noem, effective March 31.

Noem will become “the Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump wrote.

Fox News speculated that she will be temporarily replaced by Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar as part of the DHS line of succession.

CNN noted that Noem has been under scrutiny over her conduct, including an alleged relationship with her chief advisor, distribution of funding in the department, specifically an advertising campaign featuring Noem, and conflicting accounts of deadly incidents involving immigration agents.

During recent hearings, Noem said that the president knew about the advertising campaign, but he denied that, CNN said.

The DHS also paused TSA PreCheck briefly due to the current agency funding lapse, but quickly reversed the decision.

In addition to the issues over the ongoing immigration push, she was also criticized over her department’s payouts through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disasters, The Associated Press reported.

Noem is the first member of Trump’s second-term cabinet to leave their post.

Mullin will need to be confirmed by the Senate, but can serve as acting secretary as long as the nomination is formally pending, the AP said.

