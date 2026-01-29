Chia Pet film, tv shows in the works

First Barbie, then Minecraft, now Chia Pet?

The rights for a film and television show based on the “pottery that grows” have been secured.

Variety reported that Rakia Media and Crystal City Entertainment have secured a deal to create an animated feature film or animated series.

“The Rakia Media and Crystal City team is actively exploring strategic partnerships and collaborators to fully realize the commercial and storytelling potential of the Chia Pet franchise,” the companies said in a news release.

Rakia Media is owned by writer/director Adam Jay Epestein and producers Ari Daniel Pinchot and Jonathan Rubenstein, Quartz reported.

Chia Pets are owned by Ad Populum, which owns several brands such as Neca, Kidrobot, Enesco and Graceland.

They first came on the scene in 1977, but became popular in the 1980s thanks to their commercials with the jingle “Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia Pet.”

More than 30 million terracotta planters have been sold and they’re still making them in styles for “Wednesday,” “Rick and Morty” and others.

