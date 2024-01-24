Cause of death for Dex Carvey, son of SNL’s Dana Carvey, released

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has announced the cause of death for Dex Carvey, son of comedian Dana Carvey.

Dex Carvey died from an accidental drug overdose, according to a coroner’s report obtained Tuesday by People. The medical examiner said that fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine were found in the 32-year-old’s system when he died on Nov. 15.

Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, announced their son’s death in November on social media, saying their son had long struggled with addiction.

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy,” the Instagram post began.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making, comedy--and pursued all of them passionately,” the couple went on to say of their son. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life.”

“And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said paramedics responded to a call from his girlfriend around 10 p.m. on Nov. 15 5o find Dex Carvey locked in his bathroom. When paramedics were able to get in, Carvey was unresponsive and could not be revived.





