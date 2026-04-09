Nine injured after suspected DUI driver causes 4-car crash in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Nine people were injured after a suspected drunk driver caused a four-car crash along SR 524 near Larch Way in Lynnwood on Wednesday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding first reported the multi-vehicle collision and advised travelers to avoid the area.

Here are a couple of photos from the scene. PUD is in route to the scene, but this will be an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/qE9mnsBC2P — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) April 9, 2026

According to WSP, vehicles one, two, and three were traveling westbound on SR 524 approaching Larch Way, while vehicle four was traveling eastbound.

Vehicle one attempted to pass vehicle two and struck the side of it, and the rear of vehicle three. Vehicle three left the roadway to the right and rolled several times before it struck a power pole. Debris struck vehicle four.

Vehicle rolls multiple times and hits power pole, 2,900 customers lose electricity

Those involved in the crash ranged in age from 11 to 25, with three victims being juveniles.

Trooper Harding noted power lines were down in the area, and one driver was under arrest for driving under the influence.

The collision led to an overnight closure of all lanes of SR 524 near Larch Way, which remained blocked through Thursday morning.

As a result of the downed power lines, 2,921 customers were without power as of 10:15 p.m.

By 6:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated that utility crews were on the scene making repairs.

More than two hours later, SR 524 at Larch Way had reopened, and WSDOT urged travelers to use caution throughout the area as utility crews may remain in the area.

CLEARED: SR 524 at Larch Way (MP 3) in Lynnwood has reopened after an overnight collision. Use caution in the area as utility crews may still be in the area. https://t.co/DtVILYZP6X — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 9, 2026

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