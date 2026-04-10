Marijuana facility explosion in Arlington triggers fire response

ARLINGTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A fire broke out after an explosion occurred in a marijuana grow facility in Arlington on Thursday.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., North County Regional Fire Authority (NCRFA) crews were dispatched to the 1700 block of 59th Avenue N.E., NCRFA announced.

The reports of an explosion were at a marijuana grow facility located within an industrial park.

Arlington fire quickly contained by sprinkler system, investigation underway

The fire resulting from the explosion was quickly extinguished by the facility’s sprinkler system prior to the arrival of fire crews.

NCRFA noted there was no threat to surrounding businesses or the public.

Roughly four hours later, NCRFA confirmed the incident was stabilized after firefighters and hazmat crews completed containment operations.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation through a coordinated effort between North County Fire Marshal Steve Goforth and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We appreciate the cooperation of nearby businesses and thank our partner agencies for their swift response,” NCRFA stated.

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