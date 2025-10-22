Trending

Bon Jovi announces short tour after Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cord issues

Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi tour FILE PHOTO: Bon Jovi performs in Concert - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center on April 7, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The band is going on a short tour. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)
Bon Jovi is hitting the road once again for a short series of shows next summer.

The band announced the Forever Tour will start on July 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York for four nights before heading across the Atlantic to Edinburgh, Dublin and finally Wembley Stadium in London.

A note on the band’s website reads “get notified when new events are announced in your area.”

Billboard said that a tour was in danger of not happening after the band’s namesake, Jon Bon Jovi, underwent reconstructive surgery followed by years of rehabilitation for the procedure.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” he said in a statement. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience — I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

Ticket presales begin on Oct. 27, with them being sold to the public on Oct. 31.

