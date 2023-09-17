Billy Miller, ‘The Young And the Restless’ star, dead at 43

Billy Miller, a Daytime Emmy Award winner who starred in the soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday. He was 43.

Miller died on Friday in Austin, Texas, according to a statement from his manager, Deadline reported. No cause of death was given, but his manager said in a statement that Miller had been struggling with manic depression.

Miller grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, according to the entertainment news website.

He began his career on “General Hospital” in 2007, appearing as Richie Novak for two seasons, Deadline reported.

Billy Miller was a talented man with a heart of gold and always lit up the scene with amazing performances. He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies to his family and all who loved him.





Miller joined the cast of “The Young and the Restless” in 2008 and appeared in 687 episodes of the soap opera, according to IMDb.com. He was the fourth actor to play the role of Billy Abbott, Deadline reported.

Miller was nominated three times for supporting actor in the Daytime Emmy Awards, winning twice, according to TV Insider. He also was nominated for lead actor in a drama series two times, winning once.

After leaving “The Young and the Restless” in 2014, Miller became a regular on “General Hospital,” appearing in 592 episodes, according to IMDb.com.

He played the role of Jason Morgan, taking over from Steve Burton, TV Insider reported. When Burton returned to the show in 2017, Miller’s character was revealed to be Drew Cain, Morgan’s twin brother, the entertainment website reported.

Miller’s other acting credits included parts in “Suits,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” and “Truth Be Told,” according to Deadline.

