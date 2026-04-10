Arrest made in deadly Kent stabbing

KENT, Wash. — A person has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Kent that happened earlier this week.

On April 7, Kent police responded to a stabbing outside a bar on West Meeker Street.

Police say responding officers found a man bleeding profusely on the sidewalk.

Despite aid from police and Puget Sound Fire crews, the man succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

“Through diligent investigation, Kent detectives were able to obtain a suspect description and a route of escape following the incident,” Kent PD said.

When detectives found the suspect, the Valley SWAT team “challenged the suspect,” who immediately surrendered to police.

“Without the cooperation of local businesses and bystanders, this quick arrest would not have been possible,” Kent PD said.

The 40-year-old was booked into King County Jail.

Police have not specified if the suspect knew the victim.

©2026 Cox Media Group