Speeding driver suspected of DUI killed after crashing into Port Orchard police patrol vehicle

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A man has died after he lost control of his car and hit a Port Orchard police patrol vehicle early Thursday morning, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said.

According to WSP, the 21-year-old was driving westbound on SE Lund Ave, near Sidney Ave, just before 2 a.m. on April 9. It appears the driver was speeding when he lost control, crossed the center line and hit the patrol vehicle.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if the Port Orchard officer was injured.

In a press memo, WSP said drugs or alcohol may have been involved, but the investigation is ongoing.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Port Orchard police to learn more about the condition of the officer and is waiting to hear back.

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