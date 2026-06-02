Fire burns through roof of Tacoma apartment

TACOMA, Wash. — Flames burned through the roof of a Tacoma apartment complex overnight, displacing one resident and their pets, firefighters say.

Tacome Fire Department (TFD) crews first responded to multiple calls reporting smoke coming from an apartment building along Puyallup Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and quickly found the apartment unit where the fire originated.

By 3:13 a.m., TFD confirmed that the fire was out, with no reported injuries.

Tacoma Fire reports that it appears the fire burned through the roof and one top-floor apartment unit. Just one apartment occupant and their pets were displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them with temporary relocation.

TFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group