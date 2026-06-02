WA metro area among the 10 most dangerous in the U.S. for spring driving

One Washington metro area ranked in the top 10 most dangerous places to drive during spring, according to a study analyzing a decade of U.S. traffic fatalities.

From 2014 to 2023, the Longview-Kelso, Washington area had the 10th highest percentage of traffic fatalities recorded between March and May, with 30.4%, according to a study conducted by Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers.

The total number of traffic fatalities during that span was 102 reported incidents, while 31 of the fatalities occurred during the spring.

Why spring driving in WA is more hazardous than you might think

Lee Coleman, an attorney and co-founder of Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers, noted the goal of the study was to provide key insights into hazard levels throughout the year, not just during the winter months.

“Typically, it may be thought that winter weather may present the most risks for drivers,” Coleman said. “Interestingly, however, the data revealed that summer presents the biggest risk for drivers across the U.S., and spring had a higher rate of traffic fatalities than winter on average.”

Across 387 metropolitan areas in the U.S., the data found that the average proportion of traffic fatalities recorded in the spring over 10 years is 23.7%, while the summer seasons recorded the highest percentage of 27.7%.

“Importantly, each season can bring its own challenges and risks, with changing road and weather conditions, to vacation periods when traffic volumes increase,” Coleman said. “Drivers must remain vigilant when behind the wheel and adapt to driving conditions to help ensure the safety of all road users.”

The personal injury law firm compiled the data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The full list of America’s top 10 metro areas with the most traffic fatalities in spring is listed below. Beckley and Harrisonburg tied for 5th, and Springfield and Brownsville-Harlingen tied for eighth:

St. George, Utah: 32.8%

Sebastian-Vero Beach-West Vero Corridor, Florida: 32.6%

Bowling Green, Kentucky: 32.5%

Salisbury, Maryland: 31.9%

Beckley, West Virginia: 31.4%

Harrisonburg, Virginia: 31.4%

Gadsden, Alabama: 31.3%

Provo-Orem-Lehi, Utah: 31.2%

Springfield, Ohio: 31.1%

Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas: 31.1%

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida: 30.7%

Longview-Kelso, Washington: 30.4%

‘100 deadliest days of summer’: WA’s most dangerous driving season is already underway

What law enforcement calls the “100 deadliest days” for fatal traffic accidents is already underway.

Known as the “100 deadliest days of summer” by local law enforcement, teenage drivers between 16 and 18 years old have a fatal crash rate that is nearly three times higher than that of drivers 20 years old and older.

The Washington Transportation Safety Commission (WTSC) revealed that June, July, and August have been severe for traffic deaths, as more than 1,200 lives were lost in the eight combined summers since 2018.

The 100-day timeline starts on Memorial Day and lasts through Labor Day. Of the 659 traffic-related deaths in 2025, Washington State Patrol (WSP) revealed 30% of the fatalities happened during the summer months.

What makes the summer so dangerous for driving?

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, school being out, meaning more teenagers are spending time behind the wheel, is a significant cause of the uptick in traffic-related fatalities during this time of year.

The inexperience of teenage drivers, distracted driving, speeding, and drunk driving are the most common causes of crashes during the “100 deadliest days of summer.”

“The goal is to survive the summer driving and reduce the amount of crashes across the state,” KIRO 7 reporter Ranji Sinha stated.

According to WSP, more than 24,000 crashes have happened so far this year.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

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