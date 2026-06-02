Seattle officers, SDOT worker attacked along Alaskan Way South bike trail by homeless suspect

Two Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers and a Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) worker were assaulted along the Alaskan Way South bike trail late Monday morning, according to SPD.

The attack unfolded around 11 a.m., when a suspect began hurling rocks at a city worker on the trail, SPD Detective Eric Muñoz said.

“The suspect was throwing large rocks at a city worker, and the victim was actually hit in the leg,” Muñoz said. “The suspect reportedly also smashed out the front and back windows of the victim’s city work truck.”

Seattle officers track suspect to tent in homeless encampment

Police describe the suspect as “unhoused.” Officers tracked him to a tent inside a larger homeless encampment near the scene.

“Officers contacted him inside of a tent, part of a larger tent encampment,” Muñozs said. “Once he stepped out of his tent, he began swinging at and fighting SPD officers.”

A 38-year-old male officer was transported to the hospital with an injured hand. A 40-year-old female officer was evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital.

The 35-year-old SDOT worker was also taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, and two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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