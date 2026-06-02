Two arrested for robbery and deadly shooting of Parkland teen

PARKLAND, Wash. — Two suspects are now in custody following a deadly robbery last week in Parkland.

The victim, Braylon Diaz, was just 17.

Both suspects were arrested overnight Monday in Snohomish County.

His mother told KIRO 7 how she found out about the arrests.

“I just woke up and I was scrolling on my phone, on Facebook, and I saw it and I jumped up and I ran and I told everybody and they’re like, “I know mom, I just you were sleeping so good I didn’t want to wake you up.’ I’m very happy, very grateful,” said Miranda Grimmett, Braylon’s mother.

Police bodycam video was released showing Tulalip police arresting a 26-year-old woman at a Walmart.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says she was arrested for an unrelated crime.

“When they had her detained and started investigating, then they recognized that she was involved in our crime and contacted us,” said PCSO Deputy Carly Cappetto.

Investigators then found out the woman had been traveling with a 25-year-old man earlier in the day who was arrested during a traffic stop in Snohomish County.

“He actually had had a previous felony DOC warrant, in addition to some other warrants that they arrested him for,” said Cappetto.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

They were booked on suspicion of murder, robbery and drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe they were in a red car that pulled up to the victim and his girlfriend on the night of May 24th when someone in the car shot and killed Diaz after he handed over his necklace.

“I just really appreciate everyone’s help trying to find these people. They shot my little boy over a $10 necklace, that’s not fair,” said Grimmett.

Investigators say others were in that car, which was later found in Federal Way.

“The biggest thing they need to understand is we won’t stop and they can’t hide forever,” said Cappetto.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the Diaz family.

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