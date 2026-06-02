Federal Way police surround apartment complex after alleged fatal shooting

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — There was a heavy police presence outside a Federal Way apartment complex on Tuesday morning following calls about an allegedly fatal shooting.

Officers with the Federal Way Police Department surrounded the area for hours after the incident.

KIRO 7’s Ranji Sinha talked to residents of the apartment complex, who said that they heard shots last night at around 7:38 p.m. Federal Way investigators responded and have been at the scene since.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office was seen loading a covered stretcher into their van on Tuesday morning, and residents say at least one person was killed, but as of 6 a.m., Federal Way PD has not confirmed any details.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Federal Way PD and will update this story with any new details as soon as they are made available.

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