Your commute may take a hit this week: WSDOT roadwork ramps up across Washington

From Whatcom County to Thurston County, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has its work cut out this week, and there’s a chance that your commute will take a hit.

Let’s start from the north and work our way south.

Burlington: I-5 reduced to one lane for three days

The left lane of northbound I-5 will close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, June 2 to 3, at Samish River (milepost 234) north of Burlington for maintenance.

There will be a daytime left lane closure of southbound I-5 at Nulle Road (milepost 243) north of Alger on Wednesday, June 3.

Crews will mow along the freeway overnight and perform daytime guardrail repairs during the lane reductions.

What to expect

From 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, to Thursday, June 4: The left lane of northbound I-5 will close at the Samish River (milepost 234).

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 3: The left lane of southbound I-5 will close at Nulle Road north of Alger (milepost 243).

People traveling through the area should expect delays during the lane reductions.

Monroe/Sultan: Overnight US 2 lane closures for pavement repair

WSDOT is planning for several weeks of overnight single-lane closures on both directions of US 2 starting Monday, June 1.

The closures, between Monroe and Sultan, will be for pavement repair.

Lane reductions are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday nights through Friday mornings. Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone.

This work is weather-dependent. Construction may be postponed some nights due to rain. Drivers should plan on delays along this route.

This is part of the regional pavement repair project across King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

Everett: Southbound SR 529 Union Slough Bridge lane closures

The left lane of the southbound SR 529 Union Slough Bridge (milepost 5) is expected to close from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1. It will close again on Tuesday, June 2.

These lane closures will allow WSDOT bridge maintenance crews to safely perform inspections.

Lynnwood: Overnight southbound SR 525 lane and ramp closures

People traveling in Lynnwood and Alderwood should plan for overnight closures of southbound State Route 525 and multiple ramps near the Interstate 5/I-405 interchange through Friday morning, June 5.

What to expect

The following closures are from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. through Friday morning, June 5:

Southbound SR 525 between SR 99 and Alderwood Mall Parkway. All southbound SR 525 traffic will have to exit at SR 99.

The northbound and southbound SR 99 ramps to SR 525.

The southbound SR 525 off-ramp to Alderwood Mall Parkway.

WSDOT crews will grind and repair pavement as part of the SR 525/I-405 Interchange to SR 99 Vicinity – Paving and ADA project.

This work will repave roughly 2 miles in both directions of SR 525 from the I-405 interchange to just south of 148th Street Southwest, as well as eight ramps in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and follow signed detours or use alternate routes. This work depends on dry weather and may be rescheduled.

Seattle/Shoreline: Overnight I-5 lane, ramp closures

Weeknight I-5 lane and ramp closures begin Monday night, June 1, for pavement repairs and concrete panel replacement in both Seattle and Shoreline.

I-5 lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with three lanes closed by 11 p.m. Signed detours will guide people around the ramp closures.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled.

Closure details

The following closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning.

Monday and Tuesday nights, June 1-2

Up to three right lanes of southbound I-5 between Northgate Way and the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

Southbound I-5 on-ramp from North 85th Street in Seattle.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights, June 2-3

Up to three right lanes of northbound I-5 between Northeast 50th Street and Northgate Way in Seattle.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to North 85th Street in Seattle.

Northbound I-5 on-ramp from Northeast 70th Street in Seattle.

Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4

Up to three right lanes of northbound I-5 between Northeast 130th Street in Seattle and 175th Street in Shoreline.

Northeast 145th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 in Seattle.

King County Metro North Base on-ramp to southbound I-5 in Shoreline.

Thursday, June 4, and Monday, June 8

Up to three right lanes on southbound I-5 between Northeast 130th Street and Northeast 50th Street in Seattle.

Fifth Avenue Northeast on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Shoreline.

Northbound I-5 off-ramp to King County Metro North Base in Shoreline.

During this project, crews will replace 89 panels along a 6-mile section of mainline I-5 between mileposts 169 and 175.

They will also work along an 8-mile section of the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. Crack sealing will also happen on multiple on- and off-ramps.

WSDOT will continue closing multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 Monday through Thursday nights for about 10 weeks, depending on favorable weather.

This work is part of a regional pavement repair project that will improve the driving surface in more than 70 locations in King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

Seattle: Overnight northbound I-5 express lane closures

One left lane of the northbound I-5 express lanes from Stewart Street/Denny Way to Mercer Street (milepost 167) will close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, in Seattle.

WSDOT maintenance crews will use this lane closure to safely perform guardrail repairs.

SeaTac: Lane and ramp closures on SR 509 in south King County

Drivers should expect nighttime lane and ramp closures on State Route 509 in SeaTac from Monday, June 1, to the morning of Thursday, June 4.

Crews will add new lane lines and road markings that help guide drivers and clearly define lanes.

This work is part of the SR 509 Completion Project.

SR 509 ramp closure information

Monday, June 1, to the morning of Tuesday, June 2:

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – The southbound SR 509 exit to South 188th Street will close overnight. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 509 lane closure information

Wednesday, June 3, to the morning of Thursday, June 4:

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound SR 509 will close overnight from South 176th Street to South 168th Street.

SR 509 Completion Project information

The SR 509 Completion Project builds 3 miles of new tolled highway between I-5 in SeaTac and South 188th Street near the south end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Crews are building the new expressway in stages.

The first stage, completed in 2022, built a new bridge on SR 99 in SeaTac. The next stage, which opened in summer 2025, built the first mile between I-5 and 24th Avenue South. That stage also included the new Veterans Drive tunnel in Kent near the SR 516 interchange.

Crews are now working on the final stage, which builds the remaining 2 miles of the expressway between 24th Avenue South and South 188th Street in SeaTac. The entire expressway is scheduled to open to the public in 2028.

Fife: Bridge work on SR 99

Crews continue to make progress on the future State Route 167 Expressway, which will serve the freight industry and travelers in north Pierce County.

Starting Tuesday, June 2, contractor crews working on the SR 167 Completion Project will continue bridge work near SR 99.

SR 99 lane closure information

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through the afternoon of Friday, June 5 – One lane of southbound SR 99 will close daily from 70th Avenue East to the SR 99/Wapato Way East roundabout. One lane remains open.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 through the afternoon of Friday, June 5 – One lane of northbound SR 99 will close daily from the SR 99/Wapato Way East roundabout to 70th Avenue East. One lane remains open.

This particular work zone is only a quarter-mile, so the traffic impact should be minimal.

Pacific: Overnight northbound SR 167 lane closures start June 3

Northbound State Route 167 will be reduced to one lane across the Third Avenue Southwest bridge in Pacific starting Wednesday, June 3, for two nights of permanent lane striping.

From 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, June 3, to Friday morning, June 5, crews will close two northbound SR 167 lanes between Stewart and Ellingson roads.

At least one northbound lane will remain open each night, but delays are likely through the work zone.

Crews completed structural repairs to the northbound SR 167 Third Avenue Southwest bridge in December 2025, following a bridge strike in late September 2025 by an over-height commercial vehicle. Permanent striping across the bridge will finalize this project.

Spanaway: Work starts on new roundabout on SR 507

Long-term closure of 208th Street begins June 3

The effort to build a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 507 and 208th Street South near Spanaway got underway on May 27, while crews prepare for long-term construction.

Travelers will see one-way alternating traffic on SR 507 at the 208th Street South intersection in south Pierce County.

Flagging with one-way alternating traffic

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Wednesday, June 3

In the early morning hours, Wednesday, June 3, crews will close 208th Street South between SR 507 and 1st Avenue East for up to four months during construction.

A temporary speed limit reduction on SR 507 from 55 mph to 25 mph will be in place between milepost 42.4 and milepost 42.5. The speed limit is enforceable as soon as the signs are uncovered.

Lanes will shift, and crews will place temporary traffic signals at the intersection. The traffic signals will be in place around the clock during roundabout construction.

Crews will primarily work during daytime hours, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until roundabout construction is finished in late fall.

Reminder: Traffic fines double in work zones.

Gorst: Daytime road work on SR 3

Plan for up to 30-minute delays leading up to a 16-day closure.

Daytime travelers who use State Route 3 near Sunnyslope Road should plan for delays the first two weeks of June.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5, and Monday, June 8 through Friday, June 12, travelers can expect:

Single-lane alternating traffic on SR 3 near Sunnyslope Road.

Occasional traffic stops for up to 20 minutes.

Congestion in both directions approaching Sunnyslope Road.

To prevent delays, WSDOT suggests:

Add 30 minutes of extra travel time.

Travel before or after work hours.

Consider carpooling or teleworking.

The daytime work allows crews to prepare the work zone for the 16-day closure.

16-day closure starts June 13

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 13, both directions of SR 3 near Sunnyslope Road will be closed to all travelers around the clock.

The highway will reopen at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, June 29.

Travelers will detour around the closure. The work is related to a fish barrier removal project.

Port Orchard: Construction on Sedgwick Road could affect travel to Southworth Ferry Terminal

Travelers who use Sedgwick Road (State Route 160) should prepare for upcoming lane closures or detours beginning June 1. The roadwork is part of a major fish barrier removal project on the highway.

Work zone specifics

Starting Monday, June 1, between 5 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., travelers will see one-way alternating traffic.

There will be occasions when people going westbound towards SR 16 will use a detour route.

The work zone is located between Blackberry Hill Lane Southeast and Long Lake Road Southeast.

Daytime work sets stage for total closure

This work will prepare the highway for the full closure of Sedgwick Road. Crews will temporarily widen the shoulders of the roadway to create space for large equipment being used during construction.

The total closure is scheduled to begin by 11 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

Tumwater: Daytime road work on southbound I-5

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, the right lane will close between Tumwater Boulevard and 93rd Avenue. The lane closure creates a work zone for crews to repair pavement.

All ramps and exits will be maintained throughout the closure.

The repairs will help reduce the rate of deterioration on the roadway. The work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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