‘Ant-Man,’ ‘Lost’ actress Evangeline Lilly shares ‘I do have brain damage from my tbi’ after fall

Actress Evangeline Lilly has shared some medical challenges that she has been dealing with, specifically a traumatic brain injury she said caused “brain damage.”

The “Lost” actress recently said she had fallen at a beach in May and hit her face on a boulder. She said that she had fainting spells since she was a child, Rolling Stone reported.

She had a concussion from the fall and said she had to leave acting because of the injuries.

Lilly shared on Instagram, “Verdict’s in…I do have brain damage from my tbi. Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”

She added, “almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

The Marvel actress announced in June that she was stepping away from her career, telling fans, “I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong.”

She told Variety that she had paused her career for three years after finishing “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” adding that she was focusing on her humanitarian work and writing.

Lilly had bit parts in movies such as “Freddy vs. Jason” and television shows such as “Smallville,” according to her IMDB filmography. Her big break was on “Lost,” where she appeared as Kate Austin for 120 episodes.

She also appeared in “The Hobbit” films as Tauriel before being tapped as Hope Van Dyne in the MCU.

