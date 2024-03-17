2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher, ‘The Color Purple’ are big winners

LOS ANGELES — Usher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, a ceremony that honored works by entertainers and writers of color.

The singer also received the President’s Award for his public service achievements through his New Look Foundation, USA Today reported.

“I don’t know how many people do that much stuff in one setting,” the eight-time Grammy Award winner said. “This is for you, you, my number ones.”

“The Color Purple” was awarded best motion picture. The musical film featured Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Domingo, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins and Halle Bailey, according to People.

Barrino, who starred as Celie, won for best actress in a motion picture.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher

Outstanding Motion Picture

American Fiction

Origin

Rustin

The Color Purple

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3

Jamie Foxx – The Burial

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One

Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple

Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple

Glynn Turman – Rustin

Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Erika Alexander – American Fiction

Halle Bailey – The Color Purple

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Back on the Strip

Brother

Story Ave

Sweetwater

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Anatomy of a Fall

Brother

Mami Wata

Rye Lane

Society of the Snow

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre – Brother

Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple

Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Rustin

The Blackening

The Color Purple

They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elemental

Lil’ Ruby

Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Ariana DeBose – Wish

Brian Tyree Henry – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Daniel Kaluuya – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)

Flower

Gaps

Lucille

Rocky Road on Channel Three

The After

Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)

Blueberry

Bridges

Burning Rubber

Ego’ Curse

Lil’ Ruby

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple

Choice Skinner – A New Life

Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening

Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One

Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One

Calah Lane – Wonka

Lennox Simms – Origin

Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One

Guy Godfree – Brother

Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone

Paul Yee – Joy Ride

TV + Streaming

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Harlem

Survival of the Thickest

The Neighborhood

UnPrisoned

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned

Meagan Good – Harlem

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show

Tyler Lepley – Harlem

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel–Air

Black Cake

Found

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Snowfall

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem

Idris Elba – Hijack

Jabari Banks – Bel–Air

Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9–1–1

India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem

LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD

Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Gail Bean – Snowfall

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Outstanding TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Black Girl Missing

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Heist 88

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Swarm

Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09

Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88

Keith Powers – The Perfect Find

Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial

Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion

Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Ali Wong – Beef

Chlöe Bailey – Praise This

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find

Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death

Damon Wayans – Cinnamon

Damson Idris – Swarm

Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion

Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

CCH Pounder – Full Circle

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate

Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here

Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

The 1619 Project

theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill

The Reidout

Into America

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart

Sherri

Tamron Hall

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

America’s Got Talent

Barbecue Showdown

Celebrity Family Feud

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Wild ‘N Out

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

My Name is Mo’Nique

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist

Alma’s Way

Craig of the Creek

Gracie’s Corner

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV Movie or Limited-Series)

Alaya High – That Girl Lay Lay

Elisha “EJ” Williams – The Wonder Years

Jalyn Hall – The Crossover

Keivonn Woodard – The Last of Us

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Bomani Jones – Game Theory with Bomani Jones

Joy Reid – The Reidout

Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro,

Alyssa Farah Griffin – The View

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ

DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance

Ayo Edebiri – Abbott Elementary

Garcelle Beauvais – Survival of the Thickest

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live

Roy Wood, Jr. – The Daily Show

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Gracie’s Corner

Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Young Love

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (TV)

Cree Summer – Rugrats

Issa Rae – Young Love

Keke Palmer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Scott Mescudi – Young Love

Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series

Jessica Mikayla – Disney Launchpad Season 2

Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show

Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Seth Carr – Disney Launchpad Season 2

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

After the Cut

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Disney Launchpad Season 2

Doggyland

I Am Groot

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

Did You Know?

I Was A Soul Train Dancer

Mama Mann’s Kitchen

Ritual

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (TV)

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Kale Futterman – Ginny & Georgia

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Thara Popoola – Sex Education

Troy Hunter – Sex Education

Recording

Outstanding New Artist

FLO

Jordan Ward

Leon Thomas

October London

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Male Artist

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Davido

Jon Batiste

Usher

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Tems

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

All Yours – Kierra Sheard

Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin

Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr.

My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds

The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music

Outstanding International Song

“Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide

“City Boys” – Burna Boy

“Me & U” – Tems

“People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay

“Unavailable” – Davido

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Boyfriend” – Usher

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

“How We Roll” – Ciara

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Album

Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker

For All The Dogs – Drake

I Told Them… – Burna Boy

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Creed III: The Soundtrack

Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)

The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

“In The Room” – Maverick City Music

“It’s Working” – Todd Dulaney

“JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams

Outstanding Jazz Album

Brand New Life – Brandee Younger

Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Who Are You When No One is Watching? – Braxton Cook

Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin

Truth Be Told – Angie Wells

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Back To Your Place” – October London

“Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker

“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song

“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll”

Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – “ICU Remix”

Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – “Creed III: Soundtrack”

Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – “God Is Good”

Voices of Fire – “Joy (Unspeakable)”

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

American Fiction – Laura Karpman

Rustin – Branford Marsalis

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers

The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps

Documentary

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

American Symphony

Fast Dreams

Invisible Beauty

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Stamped from the Beginning

Outstanding Documentary (TV)

American Experience

Dear Mama

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Outstanding Short-Form Documentary

Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Freshwater

Ifine: Beauty

Writing

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ava Coleman – Abbott Elementary

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary

Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – Swarm

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest

Norman Vance, Jr. – Saturdays

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks–Waddles – Bel-Air

Lee Sung Jin – BEEF

Marissa Jo Cerar – Black Cake

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – Found

Shonda Rhimes – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Writing in a TV Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – Heist 88

Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – Shooting Stars

Marlon Wayans – Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me

Sam Jay – Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me

Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – Praise This

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone

Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – The Burial

Marcus Gardley – The Color Purple

Directing

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest

Donald Glover – Swarm

Neema Barnette – Grand Crew

Numa Perrier – UnPrisoned

Robbie Countryman – The Upshaws

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – Snowfall

Amin Joseph – Snowfall

Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem

Dawn Wilkinson – Power Book II: Ghost

Geary McLeod – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Directing in a TV Movie or Special

Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – Cinnamon

Chris Robinson – Shooting Stars

Keke Palmer – Big Boss

Numa Perrier – The Perfect Find

Vivica A. Fox – First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Antoine Fuqua – The Equalizer 3

Ava DuVernay – Origin

George C. Wolfe – Rustin

Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (TV or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – Dear Mama

Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over

Lisa Cortés – Little Richard: I Am Everything

Roger Ross Williams – Stamped from the Beginning

Literary

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström

Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo

House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson

Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America – Michael Harriot

BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware

Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese

The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)

The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu

Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote

Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah

The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz

The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts – Maya Moore Irons

Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds – Rich Paul

Nothing Is Missing – Nicole Walters

Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes – Stephen A. Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right – John Lewis

Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov

Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht

Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends” to “Who All Gon” Be There?” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson

Livable Luxe – Brigette Romanek

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Above Ground – Clint Smith

So to Speak – Terrance Hayes

suddenly we – Evie Shockley

The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey

Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt

How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee –Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison

I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots – Lid’ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata

Is This Love? – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley

Like Lava In My Veins – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans – Isi Hendrix

Eb & Flow – Kelly J. Baptist

Everyone’s Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni

Fatima Tate Takes the Cake – Khadijah VanBrakle

Friday I’m in Love – Camryn Garrett

Outstanding Graphic Novel

Curlfriends: New in Town – Sharee Miller

Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane

Queenie: Godmother of Harlem – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba

Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill

The Talk – Darrin Bell

Podcast

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics

Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn–Grant

Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams

Into America with Trymaine Lee

The Assignment with Audie Cornish

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Black Money Tree

Chile, Please

Is This Going To Cause An Argument

The Laverne Cox Show

The Light

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast

More Than That with Gia Peppers

The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean

The Bakari Sellers Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

All the Smoke

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Being Black: The 80s

Here’s The Thing

Nightcap with Unc and Ocho

Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast

Crimson Hearts Collide

Small Victories

TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy

Whose Amazing Life?

Yes We Cannabis

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short-Form

I Am Story

Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast

Reclaimed: the Forgotten League

The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip–Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling

Outstanding Costume Design (TV or Film)

Charlese Antoinette Jones – Air

Dierdra Elizabeth Govan –I’m A Virgo

Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn –Rustin

Francine Jamison–Tanchuck –The Color Purple

Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – Shooting Stars

Outstanding Make-up (TV or Film)

Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – Bel-Air

Miho Suzuki –Lessons in Chemistry

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson-Rustin

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez –The Color Purple

Denise Pugh-Ruiz – UnPrisoned

Outstanding Hairstyling (TV or Film)

Shavonne Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Carla Joi Farmer – Air

Elizabeth Robinson – Creed III

Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – A Black Lady Sketch Show

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – The Color Purple

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Creed III

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

They Cloned Tyrone

Titans

Warrior

Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year

Angel Laketa Moore

Druski

Keith Lee

Lynae Vanee

Terrell Grice

