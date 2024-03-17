2024 NAACP Image Awards: Usher, ‘The Color Purple’ are big winners

LOS ANGELES — Usher was named entertainer of the year at the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, a ceremony that honored works by entertainers and writers of color.
The singer also received the President’s Award for his public service achievements through his New Look Foundation, USA Today reported.
“I don’t know how many people do that much stuff in one setting,” the eight-time Grammy Award winner said. “This is for you, you, my number ones.”
“The Color Purple” was awarded best motion picture. The musical film featured Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Domingo, H.E.R., Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins and Halle Bailey, according to People.
Barrino, who starred as Celie, won for best actress in a motion picture.
Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
- Colman Domingo
- Fantasia Barrino
- Halle Bailey
- Keke Palmer
- Usher
Outstanding Motion Picture
- American Fiction
- Origin
- Rustin
- The Color Purple
- They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
- Jamie Foxx – The Burial
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
- John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
- Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – Origin
- Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
- Halle Bailey – The Little Mermaid
- Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
- Yara Shahidi – Sitting in Bars with Cake
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Colman Domingo – The Color Purple
- Corey Hawkins – The Color Purple
- Glynn Turman – Rustin
- Jamie Foxx – They Cloned Tyrone
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
- Erika Alexander – American Fiction
- Halle Bailey – The Color Purple
- Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
- Back on the Strip
- Brother
- Story Ave
- Sweetwater
- The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Outstanding International Motion Picture
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Brother
- Mami Wata
- Rye Lane
- Society of the Snow
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
- Aaron Pierre – Brother
- Laya DeLeon Hayes – The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
- Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
- Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – The Color Purple
- Teyana Taylor – A Thousand And One
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
- American Fiction
- Rustin
- The Blackening
- The Color Purple
- They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
- Elemental
- Lil’ Ruby
- Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)
- Ariana DeBose – Wish
- Brian Tyree Henry – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Daniel Kaluuya – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)
- Flower
- Gaps
- Lucille
- Rocky Road on Channel Three
- The After
Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)
- Blueberry
- Bridges
- Burning Rubber
- Ego’ Curse
- Lil’ Ruby
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
- A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
- Blitz Bazawule – The Color Purple
- Choice Skinner – A New Life
- Dewayne Perkins – The Blackening
- Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture
- Aaron Kingsley Adetola – A Thousand And One
- Aven Courtnery – A Thousand And One
- Calah Lane – Wonka
- Lennox Simms – Origin
- Mila Davis–Kent – Creed III
Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film
- C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Eric K. Yue – A Thousand and One
- Guy Godfree – Brother
- Ken Seng – They Cloned Tyrone
- Paul Yee – Joy Ride
TV + Streaming
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Harlem
- Survival of the Thickest
- The Neighborhood
- UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
- Delroy Lindo – UnPrisoned
- Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years
- Mike Epps – The Upshaws
- Tone Bell – Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kerry Washington – UnPrisoned
- Meagan Good – Harlem
- Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Roy Wood Jr. – The Daily Show
- Tyler Lepley – Harlem
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Shoniqua Shandai – Harlem
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bel–Air
- Black Cake
- Found
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Damson Idris – Snowfall
- Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Jabari Banks – Bel–Air
- Jesse L. Martin – The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett – 9–1–1
- India Ria Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told
- Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
- Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrian Holmes – Bel–Air
- Amin Joseph – Snowfall
- Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem
- LaRoyce Hawkins – Chicago PD
- Wendell Pierce – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Adjoa Andoh – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Arsema Thomas – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Gail Bean – Snowfall
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Outstanding TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
- Black Girl Missing
- First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
- Heist 88
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Swarm
Outstanding Actor in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
- Brian Tyree Henry – Class of 09
- Courtney B. Vance – Heist 88
- Keith Powers – The Perfect Find
- Lance Reddick – The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial
- Samuel L. Jackson – Secret Invasion
Outstanding Actress in a TV Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
- Ali Wong – Beef
- Chlöe Bailey – Praise This
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm
- Gabrielle Union – The Perfect Find
- Meagan Good – Buying Back My Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
- Carl Anthony Payne II – Binged to Death
- Damon Wayans – Cinnamon
- Damson Idris – Swarm
- Don Cheadle – Secret Invasion
- Jharrel Jerome – Full Circle
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
- CCH Pounder – Full Circle
- Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – American Horror Story: Delicate
- Phylicia Rashad – Heaven Down Here
- Tisha Campbell – Every Breath She Takes
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
- 20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
- The 1619 Project
- theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill
- The Reidout
- Into America
Outstanding Talk Series
- Hart to Heart
- Sherri
- Tamron Hall
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
- America’s Got Talent
- Barbecue Showdown
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets
- Wild ‘N Out
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- My Name is Mo’Nique
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Outstanding Children’s Program
- Ada Twist, Scientist
- Alma’s Way
- Craig of the Creek
- Gracie’s Corner
- My Dad The Bounty Hunter
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV Movie or Limited-Series)
- Alaya High – That Girl Lay Lay
- Elisha “EJ” Williams – The Wonder Years
- Jalyn Hall – The Crossover
- Keivonn Woodard – The Last of Us
- Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
- Bomani Jones – Game Theory with Bomani Jones
- Joy Reid – The Reidout
- Sherri Shepherd – Sherri
- Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro,
- Alyssa Farah Griffin – The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
- Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – Kings of BBQ
- DC Young Fly – Celebrity Squares
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance
- Ayo Edebiri – Abbott Elementary
- Garcelle Beauvais – Survival of the Thickest
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- Michael B. Jordan – Saturday Night Live
- Roy Wood, Jr. – The Daily Show
Outstanding Animated Series
- Big Mouth
- Gracie’s Corner
- Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Young Love
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (TV)
- Cree Summer – Rugrats
- Issa Rae – Young Love
- Keke Palmer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Scott Mescudi – Young Love
Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series
- Jessica Mikayla – Disney Launchpad Season 2
- Kevin Hart – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Leslie Jones – After the Cut–The Daily Show
- Nathalie Emmanuel – Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Seth Carr – Disney Launchpad Season 2
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama
- After the Cut
- Die Hart 2: Die Harter
- Disney Launchpad Season 2
- Doggyland
- I Am Groot
Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
- Did You Know?
- I Was A Soul Train Dancer
- Mama Mann’s Kitchen
- Ritual
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (TV)
- Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
- Kale Futterman – Ginny & Georgia
- Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
- Thara Popoola – Sex Education
- Troy Hunter – Sex Education
Recording
Outstanding New Artist
- FLO
- Jordan Ward
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Victoria Monét
Outstanding Male Artist
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Davido
- Jon Batiste
- Usher
Outstanding Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Tems
- Victoria Monét
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
- All Yours – Kierra Sheard
- Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
- Impossible – Pastor Mike, Jr.
- My Truth – Jonathan McReynolds
- The Maverick Way Complete – Maverick City Music
Outstanding International Song
- “Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide
- “City Boys” – Burna Boy
- “Me & U” – Tems
- “People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay
- “Unavailable” – Davido
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
- “Boyfriend” – Usher
- “Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “How We Roll” – Ciara
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding Album
- Clear 2: Soft Life – Summer Walker
- For All The Dogs – Drake
- I Told Them… – Burna Boy
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
- Creed III: The Soundtrack
- Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)
- Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)
- The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
- “All Things” – Kirk Franklin
- “All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
- “In The Room” – Maverick City Music
- “It’s Working” – Todd Dulaney
- “JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams
Outstanding Jazz Album
- Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
- Melusine – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Who Are You When No One is Watching? – Braxton Cook
- Phoenix – Lakecia Benjamin
- Truth Be Told – Angie Wells
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
- “Back To Your Place” – October London
- “Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker
- “ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
- “All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa
- “Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist
- “Sittin’ On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
- Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll”
- Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – “ICU Remix”
- Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – “Creed III: Soundtrack”
- Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – “God Is Good”
- Voices of Fire – “Joy (Unspeakable)”
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman
- Rustin – Branford Marsalis
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers
- The Other Black Girl – EmmoLei Sankofa
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Documentary
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
- American Symphony
- Fast Dreams
- Invisible Beauty
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Stamped from the Beginning
Outstanding Documentary (TV)
- American Experience
- Dear Mama
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Outstanding Short-Form Documentary
- Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton
- Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Freshwater
- Ifine: Beauty
Writing
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Ava Coleman – Abbott Elementary
- Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary
- Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – Swarm
- Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest
- Norman Vance, Jr. – Saturdays
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
- Carla Banks–Waddles – Bel-Air
- Lee Sung Jin – BEEF
- Marissa Jo Cerar – Black Cake
- Nkechi Okoro Carroll – Found
- Shonda Rhimes – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Writing in a TV Movie or Special
- Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – Heist 88
- Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – Shooting Stars
- Marlon Wayans – Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
- Sam Jay – Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me
- Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – Praise This
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
- A.V. Rockwell – A Thousand and One
- Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
- Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – They Cloned Tyrone
- Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – The Burial
- Marcus Gardley – The Color Purple
Directing
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
- Amy Aniobi – Survival of the Thickest
- Donald Glover – Swarm
- Neema Barnette – Grand Crew
- Numa Perrier – UnPrisoned
- Robbie Countryman – The Upshaws
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
- Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – Snowfall
- Amin Joseph – Snowfall
- Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem
- Dawn Wilkinson – Power Book II: Ghost
- Geary McLeod – Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Directing in a TV Movie or Special
- Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – Cinnamon
- Chris Robinson – Shooting Stars
- Keke Palmer – Big Boss
- Numa Perrier – The Perfect Find
- Vivica A. Fox – First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
- Antoine Fuqua – The Equalizer 3
- Ava DuVernay – Origin
- George C. Wolfe – Rustin
- Juel Taylor – They Cloned Tyrone
- Michael B. Jordan – Creed III
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (TV or Motion Picture)
- Allen Hughes – Dear Mama
- Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – Invisible Beauty
- Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
- Lisa Cortés – Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Roger Ross Williams – Stamped from the Beginning
Literary
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
- Everything Is Not Enough – Lola Akinmade Åkerström
- Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo
- House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson
- Let Us Descend – Jesmyn Ward
- The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store – James McBride
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
- Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America – Michael Harriot
- BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art – Zaria Ware
- Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers – Black Interior Designers and June Reese
- The Art of Ruth E. Carter – Ruth E. Carter (Foreword by Danai Gurira)
- The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
- And Then He Sang a Lullaby – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu
- Coleman Hill: A Novel – Kim Coleman Foote
- Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah
- The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz
- The God of Good Looks – Breanne McIvor
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
- Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts – Maya Moore Irons
- Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds – Rich Paul
- Nothing Is Missing – Nicole Walters
- Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
- Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes – Stephen A. Smith
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
- Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right – John Lewis
- Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov
- Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht
- Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends” to “Who All Gon” Be There?” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson
- Livable Luxe – Brigette Romanek
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
- Above Ground – Clint Smith
- So to Speak – Terrance Hayes
- suddenly we – Evie Shockley
- The Ferguson Report: An Erasure – Nicole Sealey
- Why Fathers Cry at Night – Kwame Alexander
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
- CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt
- How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee –Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison
- I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots – Lid’ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata
- Is This Love? – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley
- Like Lava In My Veins – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
- Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans – Isi Hendrix
- Eb & Flow – Kelly J. Baptist
- Everyone’s Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni
- Fatima Tate Takes the Cake – Khadijah VanBrakle
- Friday I’m in Love – Camryn Garrett
Outstanding Graphic Novel
- Curlfriends: New in Town – Sharee Miller
- Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane
- Queenie: Godmother of Harlem – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba
- Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill
- The Talk – Darrin Bell
Podcast
Outstanding News and Information Podcast
- #SundayCivics
- Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn–Grant
- Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams
- Into America with Trymaine Lee
- The Assignment with Audie Cornish
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast
- Black Money Tree
- Chile, Please
- Is This Going To Cause An Argument
- The Laverne Cox Show
- The Light
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast
- Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
- Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast
- More Than That with Gia Peppers
- The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean
- The Bakari Sellers Podcast
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
- All the Smoke
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- Being Black: The 80s
- Here’s The Thing
- Nightcap with Unc and Ocho
Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast
- Crimson Hearts Collide
- Small Victories
- TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy
- Whose Amazing Life?
- Yes We Cannabis
Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short-Form
- I Am Story
- Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast
- Reclaimed: the Forgotten League
- The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip–Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph
- Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast
Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling
Outstanding Costume Design (TV or Film)
- Charlese Antoinette Jones – Air
- Dierdra Elizabeth Govan –I’m A Virgo
- Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn –Rustin
- Francine Jamison–Tanchuck –The Color Purple
- Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – Shooting Stars
Outstanding Make-up (TV or Film)
- Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – Bel-Air
- Miho Suzuki –Lessons in Chemistry
- Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson-Rustin
- Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez –The Color Purple
- Denise Pugh-Ruiz – UnPrisoned
Outstanding Hairstyling (TV or Film)
- Shavonne Brown – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Carla Joi Farmer – Air
- Elizabeth Robinson – Creed III
- Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – The Color Purple
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
- Creed III
- The Continental: From the World of John Wick
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Titans
- Warrior
Outstanding Social Media Personality of the Year
- Angel Laketa Moore
- Druski
- Keith Lee
- Lynae Vanee
- Terrell Grice
