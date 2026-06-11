New WA law targets regulations for e-bike and motorcycle users

Starting Thursday, a new law regulating the use and requirements for electric bikes and motorcycles is going into effect.

The law also prevents children from using electric bikes.

Washington State Representative Janice Zahn tells us they are trying to prevent some of those injuries, saying, “I heard from our cities and our young people to do something. This bill is the first step.”

The bill has two pieces:

Enforcing infractions and penalties for kids riding an e-bike or motorcycle under the age of 16. Establishing differences between electric bikes and motorcycles.

The law states electric bikes have two or three wheels, a seat, pedals, and an electric motor with less than 750 watts of power.

Electric motorcycle qualifications include a seat, handlebar steering, and over 750 watts of power.

The main difference is that motorcycle users are required by law to wear a helmet, register the vehicle, and have a proper license. None of that is required to ride an e-bike.

University of Washington Pediatrics Professor Dr. Beth Ebel said this law is needed to keep people safe. She tells us the Harborview Medical Center sees a lot of very serious injuries from people crashing e-bikes and motorcycles, especially kids.

“Many of these kids on these bikes go fast, some as young as five or six,” Ebel said. ”They can go 25-30mph.”

Dr. Ebel says no matter what you are riding or how old you are, you should make good choices.

“30-35mph is like falling out of a third-story building and often is a fatal injury if you come to a sudden halt,” Ebel said.

We reached out to Lime for a statement about their e-bikes and scooters. They say the law doesn’t impact them because their scooters and bikes don’t go more than 15 miles per hour.

“Lime is supportive of the legislation. We view the need for affordable and sustainable transportation as universal, and legislation like this can help expand access while prioritizing safety, accountability, and clarity. Thoughtful statewide frameworks can help ensure riders, cities, and operators across both shared and privately owned devices have a common understanding of how these vehicles are used safely and responsibly,” shared Parker Dawson, Lime’s Senior Regional Lead of Government Relations.

These new laws are being enforced by a work group of various state officials. In December, they are expected to present a report on whether the law is working and a list of what else should be done to keep people safe.

Watch KIRO 7 News live at 11 a.m. today for the full story.

©2026 Cox Media Group