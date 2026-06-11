Cause of death released for victims of implosion at Longview paper mill

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsies on the people who died in the implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Industrial plant in Longview.

The office says that everyone died from alkaline chemical burns.

“We ask that you please honor their time to grieve during this difficult period,” the coroner shared.

10 of the 11 who died were taken to Cowlitz County:

Gilberto Bernal, age 52 of Kelso, WA

Gilbert Bernal (GoFundMe)

Tyler Covington, age 29 of Castle Rock, WA

Tyler Covington

Dale Miller, age 54 of Portland, OR

What we know about the victims of the Longview implosion Dale Miller

Robert Wilson, age 48 of Clatskanie, OR

Robert (Robb) Wilson Longview, WA

Jared Ammons, age 35 of Longview, WA

Jared Ammons (GoFundMe)

Bradley Covington, age 27 of Castle Rock, WA

Brad Covington

Clinton Doran, age 26 of Kelso, WA

What we know about the victims in the Longview chemical tank implosion CJ Doran and his wife, Alisa

John Forsberg, age 51 of Longview, WA

John Forsberg (GoFundMe)

Braydon Finkas, age 38 of Cathlamet, WA

Braydon Finkas (GoFundMe)

Norman Barlow, age 58 of Vancouver, WA

Norman Barlow (GoFundMe)

The 11th person who died, Dillon Miller, was outside of the Cowlitz County Coroner’s jurisdiction so his cause of death will come from another agency.

Dillon Miller (Meal Train)

Nine of the 11 autopsies were performed in Seattle. On June 6 there was a procession to bring them home to their families in Longview.

If you’d like to donate to funeral costs and help each of the grieving families impacted by this tragedy, you can find individual fundraisers by clicking here.

Governor Bob Ferguson has called it the deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington state history.

The May 26 incident resulted in hundreds of thousands of gallons of white liquor spilling into the city’s stormwater outfalls and canal system.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group