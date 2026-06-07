Procession returns 9 killed in chemical blast to families in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The families of nine people killed in the chemical implosion at Longview’s Nippon Dynawave packaging plant are one step closer to closure.

A procession crossed the state to bring the bodies of Tyler and Brad Covington, Robert Wilson, Dale Miller, Jarred Ammons, Braydon Finkas, CJ Doran, John Forsberg, and Norman Barlow back home after autopsies in Seattle.

The procession was escorted by officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. When they crossed the Cowlitz River into Longview, they were greeted by dozens of people.

They were carried inside a large white trailer, which many mourners saluted. People stood on street corners and highway overpasses, carrying signs and pictures to welcome them home.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 nearly everyone in the community was impacted by the tragedy.

“I was born and raised here,” Ashley Passeau, who viewed the procession with her son, said. “Living here, everyone knows someone who is deeply affected by this. If it is not you, it’s your neighbor. We are all just trying to show our support.”

In total, 11 workers were killed when a chemical vat imploded on May 26.

Two victims will not be part of this procession. Dillon Miller is outside of the coroner’s jurisdiction, while the other remaining victim, Gilbert Bernal, was already transported to the Yakima area.

The cause of the deadly blast is still under investigation.

The community set up a digital memorial at Longviewstrong.com, and KIRO 7 compiled a list of ways to donate.

©2026 Cox Media Group